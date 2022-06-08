AutoFlight releases test flight video of updated Prosperity I eVTOL air taxi

Bruce Crumley -
air taxiseVTOLAutoFlight
AutoFlight eVTOL taxi Prosperity

Next-generation air taxi developer AutoFlight has released new video of an upgraded proof-of-concept version of its electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Prosperity I aircraft undergoing a new battery of test flights.

On Wednesday Shanghai-based AutoFlight shared the video of its revamped eVTOL proof-of-concept (POC#2) Prosperity I air taxi at work in the first of 30 successive test flights that began in April. The footage comes three months after the company’s first POC#1 flights. During the interim, AutoFlight developers tweaked the piloted craft’s lift-and-cruise configuration to enhance performance. Officials hope to have the definitive design of the plane ready by the third quarter of this year.

AutoFlight’s POC#2 version of the eVTOL air taxi uses improved lifting propellers to give Prosperity I higher hover efficiency. Two pushing propellors that were previously on either side of the air taxi were replaced with a single center propellor and twin motors to enhance cruising abilities. In addition to the pilot, Prosperity I is configured to carry up to three passengers over a maximum range of 250 km at cruising speeds of 200 km/h.

Read: China’s AutoFlight opens EU eVTOL air taxi R&D, testing unit

Development of Prosperity I is AutoFlight’s first foray into piloted eVTOL air taxi activity, having  previously produced cargo drones, and one autonomous passenger craft. The company kicked its new program into higher gear last year by establishing a unit in Germany to oversee testing, and prepare certification procedures with European Union regulators. 

AutoFlight recruited Mark R. Henning, a former Airbus executive and 26-year aviation industry veteran to oversee those efforts, which appear to have produced relatively quick results.

“POC#2 is a new milestone for us, and we are pleased to have achieved over 30 successful transitions in the last few weeks with a full-size aircraft,” Henning said. “This further demonstrates the great potential of our lift and cruise configuration which combines simplicity and safety. We will encompass all these key experiences and learnings into the final, full scale, design of Prosperity I which we will be revealing later this year.”

ReadAutoFlight’s Prosperity I eVTOL air taxi passes transition test [Video] 

Earlier last year, the company got another boost in the form of a $100 million in investment from Berlin-based European tech company Team Global. AutoFlight hopes to continue swift development of Prosperity I in time to put the eVTOL air taxi into commercial service in 2026.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

air taxis

eVTOL

AutoFlight

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
Volocopter’s four-seat eVTOL VoloConnect air taxi...
Joby receives FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate
FAA changes to eVTOL certification spook air taxi devel...
Archer cofounder resigns as its eVTOL air taxi pursues ...
UAM partnership to promote Airbus eVTOL air taxis in It...
Volocopter taps Microsoft for its UAM operating system
Vertical Aerospace to obtain concurrent UK and EU certi...
Joby hails its air taxis as ‘game changer’ followin...
Load more...
Show More Comments