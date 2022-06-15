Asylan receives BVLOS waivers for security drone-in-a-box system

Pennsylvania-based security company Asylan has been granted three beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) waivers by the FAA. The waivers would allow Asylan to leverage its automated security drone-in-a-box system to conduct operations over people and moving vehicles even during nighttime at various sites in the US, including logistics customer GXO’s new facility in Clayton, Indiana.

Asylan says its DroneSentry automated security drone-in-a-box system is the first in its class to receive such far-reaching waivers from the FAA. But the company has been on the agency’s radar since 2020 when it first deployed DroneSentry at Memphis International Airport through the FAA’s BEYOND program.

Dan Elwell, former acting administrator of the FAA and Asylon advisory board member, stresses:

There are only a few dozen companies in the world that have achieved what Asylon has just done here. Of the few who have received these BVLOS waivers, I do believe that Asylon is different. The security use-case is perfect, the remote operations are built out, the process developed with securing this last waiver is scalable, and the sheer number of automated flights Asylon has done to prove the safety case is incredible.

It’s worth highlighting that Asylon’s entire flight operation from take-off through landing and battery swap is completely automated and remotely managed. To date, the company has completed more than 20,000 automated patrol and alarm response missions in the US, with its systems being used to deter crime and detect potential issues like theft, fire, or active shooters while providing real-time intelligence to security teams.

As Brent McLaughlin, cofounder and COO of Asylon, sums up:

Asylon’s core team, founded by MIT aerospace engineers, brings a lot of experience in the industry. Because of this, we started building the data and safety case on day one. Now, we’ve crafted a scalable, templated process that embodies our core value of quality first, safety always.

