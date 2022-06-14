Heisha launches autonomous drone charging station for eVTOL aircraft

Ahead of the expected demand by operators of eVTOL aircraft, autonomous drone charging station hardware manufacturer Heisha has unveiled a new dock, V200, that can charge a vertical takeoff and landing drone in 120 minutes.

The IP55-rated V200 eVTOL charging dock comes with a large charging pad measuring 200 x 200 cm. The easy-to-transport product is integrated with an advanced temperature controlling mechanism and a self-diagnostic maintenance system.

Heisha CEO Lin explained that several drone companies focusing on the areas of border protection, power line inspection, and coastal area management had reached out to him in the past as well, looking for an eVTOL charging dock that would help make long-range BVLOS flights completely autonomous.

And Heisha did try to develop the technology. But it turned out to be a very costly affair. Transporting the dock from one place to another also proved difficult with the previous prototypes.

These problems were finally overcome after two years of research and development, and the new V200 eVTOL docking station was announced to the world last week.

The V200 follows a modular design to lower costs and improve flexibility in transportation. To ensure steady and safe charging, Heisha said it has poured in all the learnings from its last four years of operations into the V200, arming the dock with features such as voltage protection and a sensor suite that keeps a tab on temperatures inside the module in real-time.

It’s worth noting that the announcement of V200 comes mere weeks after Heisha launched a drone-in-a-box solution compatible with a wide variety of aircraft that use 2S-4S batteries, such as the DJI Mavic and Phantom drones as well as Autel, Skydio, and Parrot products. There, also, serious innovation was on display as the D50 drone dock is equipped with an air conditioning system to keep the batteries cool (or warm, if it’s winter).

Read: DJI teases June 15 product launch event as more RS 3 images leak

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos