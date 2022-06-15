DJI releases RS 3, RS 3 Pro gimbals with automatic unlock, LiDAR focusing

DJI is upping its gimbal game with the release of new RS 3 and RS 3 Pro models for mirrorless and cinema cameras. New features include an automated axis lock system, a third-generation RS stabilization algorithm that improves performance by 20%, and one-tap calibration.

The DJI RS 3 gimbal weighs 1.3 kg (2.8 lbs.) and can support a camera payload of up to 3 kg (6.6 lbs). A brand-new battery grip provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

The RS 3 comes with a new axis-locking system, which is designed to get filmmakers up and running in seconds. Simply turn on the gimbal and watch the axis locks release automatically to unfold the device. Tapping the power button once will send the stabilizer into sleep mode, which essentially makes powering on the device, stowing it away, and relocating much faster than before.

There’s also no need for repetitive balancing with position memory via quick-release plates, enabling fast mounting with the perfect balance of the payload. Furthermore, the addition of a Bluetooth Shutter Button supports automatic connection without the need to connect a camera control cable.

DJI says improvements to the stabilization algorithm have resulted in a 20% improved performance over the RSC 2. As such, RS 3 is easier to operate while shooting at low angles, running, or even filming from a moving vehicle. For lenses with focal lengths of up to 100mm, there’s another mode called SuperSmooth to aid stabilization even further.

In addition to its improved stability, RS 3 is also easier to configure with a brand-new 1.8-inch OLED full-color touchscreen, an increase of 80% surface area when compared to the RSC 2.

DJI RS 3 Pro with LiDAR Range Finder

The DJI RS 3 Pro gimbal is aimed at users with higher demands. Its arms are lighter and stronger, and allow for more balancing space for commonly used professional cameras including the Sony FX6, Canon C70, and RED Komodo. RS 3 Pro weighs 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs.) and can support a camera payload of up to 4.5 kg (10 lbs).

The stabilizer also shares the automated axis locks, Bluetooth Shutter Button, 1.8-inch OLED touchscreen, and gimbal mode switch of RS 3. But the feature that truly sets it apart, and one that’s borrowed from Ronin 4D camera, is its compatibility with DJI LiDAR Range Finder capable of projecting 43,200 ranging points within a 14-meter indoor area.

A next-generation focus motor provides torque three times stronger with one-step mounting, enabling autofocus on manual lenses with no need for repetitive calibration. Moreover, the LiDAR Range Finder carries a DJI-developed chip identical to the one used in Ronin 4D and a built-in 30mm camera, boosting the computing power of ActiveTrack by more than 60 times, creating ActiveTrack Pro.

With its dual RSA/NATO port and battery port, the RS 3 Pro can connect to various accessories such as the new Briefcase Handle, Twist Grip Dual Handle, and Tethered Control Handle, opening up a variety of shooting options.

DJI RS 3, RS 3 Pro: Price and availability

DJI RS 3 and RS 3 Pro gimbals are available to pre-order today from authorized retailers and DJI’s online store with the following buying options. Shipping is expected to begin with the next two weeks.

DJI RS 3: The stand-alone DJI RS 3 retails for $549 and includes one Gimbal, BG21 Grip, USB-C Charging Cable, Lens-Fastening Support, Extended Grip/Tripod (Plastic), Quick-Release Plates, Multi-Camera Control Cable, and Screw Kit.

DJI RS 3 Combo: The DJI RS 3 Combo retails for $719 and additionally includes one Briefcase Handle, Focus Motor (2022), Focus Motor Rod Kit, Focus Gear Strip, a second Multi-Camera Control Cable, and one Carrying Case.

DJI RS 3 Pro: The stand-alone DJI RS 3 Pro retails for $869 (10% off at BHPhoto Video) and includes one Gimbal, BG30 Grip, USB-C Charging Cable, Lens-Fastening Support (Extended), Extended Grip/Tripod (Metal), Quick-Release Plates, Briefcase Handle, Multi-Camera Control Cable, Screw Kit, and Carrying Case.

DJI RS 3 Pro Combo: The DJI RS 3 Pro Combo retails for $1099 and additionally includes one Extended Quick Release Plate, Phone Holder, Focus Motor (2022), Focus Motor Rod Kit, Focus Gear Strip, Ronin Image Transmitter (previously known as the DJI RavenEye Image Transmission System), two Hook-and-Loop Straps, and additional cables.

