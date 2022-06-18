DJI drops new firmware updates for Mini 2, Air 2S drones

New firmware updates are now available for DJI’s popular consumer drones Mini 2 and Air 2S, and they are being pushed out to enable the aircraft to wirelessly broadcast its identification information (Remote ID).

Updated firmware builds are currently rolling out over the air to Mini 2 and Air 2S users in the form of software versions 01.05.0000 and 02.04.21.90, respectively. The new firmware keenly focuses on complying with the upcoming Remote ID requirements for drones, but not in the US.

The update is aimed at users in Japan where Remote ID laws come into effect on June 20, 2022, based on the amendment made to the country’s Civil Aeronautics Act in 2020.

Drones weighing more than 100 g which are being registered in Japan’s drone registration system, DIPS-REG, after June 20 are required to support Remote ID. And if a Remote ID module is not installed in these drones, their flight will be restricted. Interestingly, aircraft registered in the DIPS-REG by June 19, 2022, are exempt from this requirement.

Remote ID for DJI drones in the US

FAA says that Remote ID will help law enforcement and other federal agencies find the control station when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly. Remote ID will also lay the foundation of the safety and security groundwork needed for more complex drone operations.

Drone manufacturers have until September 16, 2022, to comply with the final requirements of Remote ID established by the FAA. The compliance date for operators, meanwhile, is September 16, 2023.

DJI plans to roll out updates across its product lines in phases, taking into account their popularity and where they are in their lifecycle as the FAA deadline approaches. But since the FAA will also allow drone pilots to satisfy Remote ID requirements with a separate add-on module, every DJI drone is expected to have a pathway to compliance.

Coming back to the firmware versions being pushed out this week, note that the DJI Fly app will need to be updated to v1.6.6 to see support for Japanese Remote ID requirements.

