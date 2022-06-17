All you need to know about the new DJI Transmission system

DJI Transmission is DJI’s first independent wireless video solution. It was launched on Wednesday alongside the tech giant’s new gimbals DJI RS 3 and RS 3 Pro.

The product has been developed leveraging the advanced video transmission technology, O3 Pro, which DJI introduced with last year’s Ronin 4D cinema camera. The system combines reception, monitoring, control, and recording into one.

The headline here is that O3 Pro transmission technology enables the system to offer an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance with end-to-end ultra-low latency. It’s a massive upgrade from traditional Wi-Fi transmission.

Video is transmitted in 1080p/60fps, while live audio can be monitored at 16-bit 48 kHz.

DJI realizes that many filmmakers shoot in complicated signal and structural environments. This is why it has added a DFS band on top of the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz settings to offer up to 23 channel options for more compliant and interference-free transmission. DJI Transmission comes with a built-in frequency sweeper that automatically scans the electromagnetic environment for the best wireless channel, instantly switching channels when needed. Manual selection of channels is also possible.

For wireless video monitoring, the device supports a 7-inch, 1,500-nit high brightness screen. Also available is an integrated receiver that eliminates the need for video cables.

DJI says its new product supports one transmitter with multiple receivers, as well as two transmission modes to address different transmission needs. In Control mode, monitoring can be carried out from two receivers at the same time, while the gimbal and camera can also be controlled remotely. For a large crew with various units such as lighting, art department, and props, Broadcast mode can also be enabled on top of Control mode, which will allow an unlimited number of receivers and elevate shooting efficiency to a new level.

On large sets like reality shows, DJI Transmission can work simultaneously with 10 or more transmitters sending signals to transmit to 10 devices, creating a completely synchronized experience.

DJI Transmission pairs with RS 3 Pro gimbal

When used with RS 3 Pro, DJI Transmission can work as a gimbal and camera controller, unlocking more functions and fully integrating the ground-based Ronin ecosystem.

The remote monitor has a built-in gyroscopic sensor that acts as a stand-alone motion controller for the RS 3 Pro. When combined with the Ronin 4D Hand Grips, the operator of a RS 3 Pro stabilizer can control the gimbal, focus, exposure, and start/stop a recording with both hands.

It should also be noted that DJI Transmission works seamlessly with DJI Master Wheel and Force Pro of the Ronin ecosystem as well, giving operators a variety of ways to control camera movement.

DJI Transmission: Price and shipping date

DJI Transmission will be available for purchase only from September. The combo pack will retail from authorized resellers and DJI’s online store for $2,499. It would include one DJI Video Transmitter, DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor, Remote Monitor Hood, Installation Toolkit, Protector Case, two WB37 Intelligent Batteries, one WB37 Battery Charging Hub, as well as various cables and battery adapters.

The independent Video Transmitter and Remote Monitor will also be available for separate purchase and retail for $1,099 and $1,699, respectively. Pre-orders can be placed now.

