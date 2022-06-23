Detroit’s Airspace Link grabs $23M in new funding to advance drone safety

Airspace Link is now one step closer to its mission of building a Waze for drone pilots and supporting safe integration of drones into the national airspace.

The aviation solutions startup has just closed a $23 million Series B funding round, bringing the total amount of capital raised to $37 million. The rapidly expanding firm has also grown from 17 employees to nearly 50 since we last wrote about its $10 million Series A.

Buoyed by the fresh funding, Airspace Link says it wants to expand on its initiatives to support the safe scaling of drone usage by:

Delivering safe, performant, and neutral Supplemental Data Service Provider (SDSP) and UAS Service Supplier (USS) capabilities to enable the acceleration of UAS Traffic Management (UTM) ecosystems

Partnering with and supporting drone manufacturers, operators, software, and service providers

Expanding services globally, with partners like Thales Group and Esri, to support current customers’ expansion and new market development

Expanding Airspace Link’s FAA public-private partnership, through programs such as LAANC USS, BEYOND, Remote ID, and more initiatives in the US

Continuing to partner with state and local governments to drive investment supporting drone infrastructure, enabling them to unlock economic, environmental, and social equity objectives delivered through advanced aerial mobility

Michael Healander, cofounder and CEO of Airspace Link, sums up:

Drones are an exciting new form of mobility, with advanced hardware now available at scale. Airspace Link provides the safety infrastructure for drones, focusing on the precise data, software, and analytics required to support scalable operations. Airspace Link’s products and services, through the AirHub Platform, are utilized in all aspects of the industry, whether for informing safety cases, compliance, policy decisions, risk management, or insurance modeling. We’re excited to rapidly expand our offerings and societal impact with this infusion of capital.

Read: UScellular, Ericsson test 5G connectivity with drones in Wisconsin

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos