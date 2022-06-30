EHang finds new partner to promote aerial vehicles in Spain

Autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) company EHang has found yet another partner to promote Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in Spain and Europe. ENAIRE, Spain’s national air navigation services provider, has agreed to collaborate with the Chinese eVTOL maker on the UAS traffic management project, U-Space.

According to a press statement, EHang and ENAIRE will work together on national and international innovation initiatives on U-Space and the development of AAV operations for the execution of activities of common interest in U-Space and UAM in Spain and Europe. The collaboration will, among other things, focus on the research of solutions and the development of potential procedures, use cases, digital tools, and prototypes.

María Luz de Mateo, a business development director at ENAIRE who’s also responsible for U-Space, says:

The signing of this collaboration protocol with EHang, is an example of ENAIRE’s commitment to the industry, to promote the development and early deployment of U-Space services and Urban Air Mobility in Spain, given the future role of ENAIRE in the provision of Common Information Services (CIS) for U-Space airspace in the national territory.

EHang has been pushing for a future in Spain for a while now.

The company has previously joined forces with the Seville government to implement passenger-grade AAV, air logistics, and command and control platforms that will then be used for flight tests of EHang AAVs.

In addition, EHang has been collaborating with the Llíria City Council to develop a 3D air mobility solution for smart cities and launch a pilot operation program of its flying taxis designed to explore different application scenarios including tourism.

