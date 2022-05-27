EHang bolsters Asia dominance with Thailand air taxi services deal

China’s EHang, a pioneer in passenger-grade drones and urban air mobility solutions, is gearing up to offer air taxi services in Thailand through a joint venture with one of the country’s largest conglomerates CP Group.

The news comes weeks after EHang struck a strategic partnership with a Malaysian firm, AEROTREE, to co-develop urban air mobility (UAM) business. More recently, EHang reported receiving its largest-ever pre-order in Asia – supplying 100 EH216 air taxis to Indonesian aviation company Prestige Aviation. The company has also expanded its footprint to Korea and Japan.

Thailand’s CP Group is a multinational firm with investments in 21 countries and regions. EHang says its partnership with CP Group sets up a foundation for many potential use cases for air taxis in Thailand, such as aerial sightseeing, cargo transportation, last-mile delivery, city-wide air taxi transport, and smart city management.

Jiraporn Sudanich, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in China’s Guangzhou, attended the signing ceremony of the strategic partnership. He noted:

EHang’s innovative technologies are of great significance, which can be applied to various fields including tourism, logistics, healthcare, disaster mitigation, agriculture, etc. I believe that the cooperation between EHang and CP Group will enrich the industrial chain of robotic technology in Thailand, and I also expect to see EHang bring new vitality to the development of Thailand’s technology industry in the future.

Meanwhile, Thanakorn Seriburi, senior vice chairman of CP Group, stressed that joining forces with EHang was a push toward sustainability and exploring a new zero-carbon air mobility mode for the community. Here’s Seriburi:

Through leveraging EHang’s unique autonomous aerial vehicle technologies and efficient and eco-friendly UAM solutions for different industries, I believe our partnership will further create synergies among CP Group’s industrial, aviation, smart city, food, retail, pharmaceutical, and other business lines, and will unlock opportunities on a diversified UAM ecosystem and facilitate the development of smart cities in Thailand.

