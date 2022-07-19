New survey reveals 57% of Americans have trust issues with drone delivery

A survey of American adults has found that more than half of the population has little or no trust in drone delivery of products. A majority is also worried about data privacy issues related to drone deliveries, including those performed by Chinese aircraft.

The survey, which was conducted by Morning Consult between June 29-30, 2022, among a sample of 2,210 adults revealed that there is still some way to go before Americans begin to trust drones to bring their morning cup of coffee.

The survey’s findings appear to be in line with the outlook shared by some Lockeford residents who are less than enthused about the arrival of Amazon drone deliveries in their city.

How do US residents feel about drone delivery?

According to Morning Consult, just over 2 in 5 US adults think that delivery drones can be reliable.

When asked, “How much do you trust drones to successfully deliver products to homes and businesses?” only 6% said “a lot” while 37% of those polled expressed “some” trust in the process. On the other hand, 40% of the respondents decided to answer “not much” and 17% said they did not trust drone delivery “at all.”

Those surveyed shared a variety of concerns about drone delivery. While 4 in 5 adults seemed convinced that drones cannot deliver items successfully, more than 3 in 5 said they were worried about their personal data being breached by delivery drones, including those deliveries made by Chinese-made aircraft. Two-thirds of respondents also said they were worried about air traffic safety due to drone usage.

Morning Consult survey

The respondents were also asked what kind of products would they be interested in getting delivered by drones. While many adults showed interest in having small household items (47%) and hygiene and beauty products (46%) delivered by drone, far fewer expressed similar sentiments for having other products such as medicines (37%) or electronics (29%) delivered aerially.

Interestingly, no category for goods that could be delivered by drone garnered more than 50% interest from respondents in rural areas, despite drone delivery companies heralding rural areas as one of the best-use cases for on-demand, aerial logistics.

