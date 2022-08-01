11 new features that are coming to DJI Ronin 4D this month

DJI Ronin 4D, the world’s first full-frame cinema camera with four-axis stabilization and LiDAR focusing, is all set to get a massive feature upgrade.

Ronin 4D borrows several innovations from DJI’s experience with drones, particularly in the field of imaging, stabilization, and video transmission. The tech giant consulted cinematography professionals from around the world while developing this product. But some of the ideas that DJI received were “very challenging to realize on a brand-new product and required us to conduct more testing and adjusting to ensure an excellent, high-standard user experience.”

Now, DJI is ready to roll out the upgraded camera system through firmware updates. In addition to the $6,799 Ronin 4D camera, new features are also coming to the $1,699 High-Bright Remote Monitor which integrates a wireless video receiver into a 1,500-nit, 7-inch display screen.

Here’s the complete low-down on what to expect from the firmware updates scheduled to release for the High-Bright Remote Monitor in early August, and for the main camera body later this month:

1. Independent recording and playback

After the firmware update, the High-Bright Remote Monitor would be able to support independent recording and storage of H.264 video at up to 1080p/60fps on the microSD card. So, when several remote monitors are used in conjunction, each monitor would be able to play back clips separately without interfering with other monitors.

2. Motion control through High-Bright Remote Monitor

The High-Bright Remote Monitor would be able to act as a standalone motion controller for Ronin 4D, allowing filmmakers to achieve more complex camera movements from a moving vehicle or with a jib.

3. HDMI signal input

The High-Bright Remote Monitor would support up to 1080p/60fps video input after the August firmware upgrade.

4. New Codec: ProRes 422 LT

The Ronin 4D camera would be able to provide footage quality close to ProRes 422 HQ with a much lower bitrate and in a more storage-friendly manner once its software package is refreshed through a firmware upgrade.

5. 3.5m Audio Timecode input

DJI Ronin 4D would support Audio Timecode input to sync timecode between different cameras.

6. Anamorphic de-squeeze display

The cinema camera would support a de-squeeze factor setting to allow operators to monitor the screen at a normal aspect ratio when using an anamorphic lens.

7. Clean HDMI video output

The HDMI port on the main camera body would be able to support clean video output of up to 4K/60fps post the August upgrade.

8. HDMI output with timecode and recording signal information

Once this feature is enabled, Ronin 4D would be able to support the use of third-party monitors for sync recording and timecode sync.

9. Comprehensive parameter settings with right-hand grip

This feature aims to improve the user experience when operating with both hands. It would allow the operator to perform nearly all screen functions with the right-hand grip.

10. Tap twice to zoom in any area

As you likely guessed, tapping twice on the screen would allow the operator to zoom in and drag the selection to check details.

11. Auto loop playback

Footage will play on repeat, automatically.

Bug fixes

The August 2022 firmware update will also fix the following bugs:

Jitter of the Z-Axis during tilting.

Abnormal sounds when switching ND filter after installing the E-mount unit.

