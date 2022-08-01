DroneSense enables live video streaming and support for DJI M30, M30T drones

DroneSense has announced that its live video streaming software now supports DJI’s new enterprise drone systems Matrice 30 (M30) and Matrice 30 Thermal (M30T).

DroneSense’s drone management and collaboration platform is tailored specifically for the unique needs of public safety agencies; it tracks all mobile and live drone video feeds during a mission on a map and shows them on a common screen. The flight app gives drone operators access to all pertinent telemetry data including height (MSL, AGL, and height above terrain (HAT)), speed, relative drone position and orientation to pilot, and gimbal angle. Remote team leaders, meanwhile, can use the platform to request control from the ground pilot and steer the drone to a target with near-zero latency.

It’s not surprising that many organizations view DroneSense as a complete asset and risk management tool for public safety agencies. And just like DroneSense, DJI’s new enterprise drones also unlock powerful functionalities for first responders.

The $9,341 DJI M30 was launched in March 2022 to showcase that a compact, folding drone — one that can fit into a backpack — can also offer performance that you would normally expect from much bigger platforms such as the M300 RTK.

The M30 integrates a 48 MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with 5×~16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12 MP wide-angle camera, 8k photo 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder which can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away. Its other variant, M30T, comes with an additional 640×512 px radiometric thermal camera, making it especially attractive for law enforcement, firefighting, and emergency services applications.

Christopher Eyhorn, cofounder and CEO of DroneSense, says:

Integrating the new DJI M30 series drones into our software was important to our first responder customers to enhance their operations. We quickly implemented support for this aircraft allowing us to become the first software platform dedicated to public safety that provides all of the advantages these drones have to offer.

Support for the DJI M30 series is also available on Axon Air powered by DroneSense platforms.

