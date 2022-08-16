DroneShield’s counter-drone software gets major software update to integrate more sensors

DroneShield has released the latest version of its DroneSentry-C2 Command-and-Control counter-drone software. The company is calling v8.0.0 a “major update” since it contains new sensor integrations as well as performance and security improvements including patches for zero-day vulnerabilities and bug fixes.

According to Angus Bean, DroneShield’s chief technology officer, the software update incorporates a substantial amount of end-user feedback. Bean says:

This software update enhances all facets of the DroneSentry-C2 system including user experience, performance, security, and the number of integrated sensors and effectors. DroneShield is uniquely positioned as a bleeding edge technology manufacturer of individual sensors, as well as a systems integrator, enabling our team to optimize the ecosystem experience for our end users.

Here’s what to expect from v8.0.0 of DroneShield’s counter-drone software:

Integration of additional FLIR Thermal Cameras: The update adds to the suite of cameras integrated into the DroneSentry-C2. FLIR Ranger HDC MS 1200 and Ranger HDC MR Electro-Optical (EO) and Infra-red (IR) capable cameras are being integrated as plug-and-play options. Meanwhile, Optical DroneOptID computer vision models have been refined for thermal cameras.

Integration of the RfPatrol: When paired with compatible MANET-radios, the wearable RfPatrol drone detector can now provide near real-time drone detection alerts and sensor location data fully integrated into the common operating picture of the DroneSentry-C2 user interface. This can be used to provide situational awareness across multiple RfPatrol devices in the field from a single map view.

Usability improvements: User feedback has been incorporated to improve the usability of settings such as radar masking, RF filtering, flexible sensor setup, and drone detection display. These improvements greatly reduce the average setup time, cognitive burden, and time needed for training. Usability improvements include:

Video labeling: Video recordings can now be labeled for the purposes of feedback to DroneShield for DroneOptID AI Model training.

Video recordings can now be labeled for the purposes of feedback to DroneShield for DroneOptID AI Model training. Streamlined analytics: Historical data is now intelligently filtered and low-value data is deleted. This reduces the amount of storage required for on-premises users and reduces the cognitive burden on operators viewing analytics.

Historical data is now intelligently filtered and low-value data is deleted. This reduces the amount of storage required for on-premises users and reduces the cognitive burden on operators viewing analytics. Video tracking and optical model improvements: DroneOptID enhancements include improved optical drone tracking and identification.

Dronedek says both secure cloud-hosted and on-premises editions of the DroneSentry-C2 software receive quarterly software updates, which include upgrades to DroneShield’s edge computing server (SmartHub), computer vision AI engine (DroneOptID), and sensor fusion (ComputeNode) components of the system.

Read: Florida utility FPL’s $1.2 million survey, inspection drone is now reporting for duty

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos