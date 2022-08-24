DJI Fly app’s latest update simplifies drone photo sharing

DJI Fly, the app that you need to operate Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3, Air 2S, Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, Mini SE, Mavic Mini, and DJI FPV aircraft models, has received a new update that makes sharing drone photos to social media easier than ever.

Version 1.6.12 of DJI Fly, which was released last week, has brought about a major change to the app — it has removed the app album. What this means is that you no longer need to go through the additional step of manually downloading your favorite photos and videos to the mobile device. Any footage you capture through the drone will now automatically sync to your device and show up in the media gallery. From there, you can share it directly with any chat group or social media app.

In its release notes for Fly app v1.6.12, DJI says:

Files downloaded from aircraft will be directly saved to DJI Album in system photo library on mobile device.

DJI Fly app crashing on your Android 12 or Android 13 device?

Meanwhile, over the last few days, many Android 12 and 13 users have reported that they are unable to use the DJI Fly app altogether because it would crash on startup. This issue seems to have stemmed from the incompatibility between the DJI app and the latest version of Android OS released by Google.

The simplest solution to this is to download the Fly app’s latest version from the DJI Download Center directly.

In any case, an even newer version of the app should be dropping soon because DJI is announcing a new consumer drone on Thursday in its “Born to Fly” event. And like other consumer drones from the tech giant, the DJI Avata CineWhoop-style FPV drone is also expected to use the Fly app for operations.

