New DJI Goggles 2 leak in video hours before rumored Avata drone launch

With less than 24 hours to go for DJI’s new product launch event, what appears to be a new DJI product has surfaced on social media. Could these be DJI Goggles 2 which are expected to release alongside the new Avata drone as per FCC filings?

The CineWhoop-style Avata drone has to be one of the worst-kept secrets in DJI’s product launch history, with the top slot reserved for Mavic 3 whose owner manual and complete specifications were unceremoniously dumped online by leakers more than a month before the official announcement of the product.

DJI also seems to have made peace with the fact that leaks are hard to contain; so much so that the tech giant has all but revealed the specs and features of the upcoming product in a cool visual puzzle, promising to reward a winner who figures out the most clues with the product (which shouldn’t be too hard if you’ve been following Avata drone leaks on DroneDJ):

See more Did someone say scavenger hunt?! 👀



We've hidden a few visual clues on the product we're about to release in this photo.

All you have to do is show us where they are & what they are and we'll choose a winner to receive our new product! pic.twitter.com/e3WjK6DqCL — DJI (@DJIGlobal) August 22, 2022

Now, we have seen DJI’s new FPV goggles before, when its first images surfaced on the web earlier this month. So we know that DJI Goggles 2 aren’t as bulky as the goggles used for the current FPV drone and only go as far down as the top of the pilot’s nose.

But a new feature that the video leak today has shown is that the eyepiece in the goggles can be adjusted according to user preference, which is pretty awesome. Take a look:

Interestingly, two versions of DJI Goggles 2 have been filed with the FCC under model numbers RCDS18 and RCDS18B. What’s the difference between the two? Not much. Here’s what DJI says in the filings:

Both RCDS18 and RCDS18B are identical in circuitry design, PCB layout, electrical components used, and internal wiring.

One good thing is that those eager to try out the new DJI Avata drone may not have to wait long, since product shipments appear to have reached dealers already.

See more Avata in stock and ready for sale.

Obviously, it's not mine… pic.twitter.com/B1GOcysaAP — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) August 23, 2022

And now, here’s some bonus content that you may come across tomorrow when the DJI Avata drone is (hopefully) finally revealed to the world:

Read: After DJI Mavic 3, three more drones receive EU class certificates

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos