How to watch DJI’s ‘Born to Fly’ event

Tomorrow DJI is set to release a new drone to the public at its “Born to Fly” event. We expect the live stream to announce the DJI Avata cinewhoop drone, which is not very well hidden in the promotional images.

If you want to watch live, DJI’s “Born to Fly” event will be streamed on the company’s website and YouTube channel. The event is set to start at 9:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, and if you’d like to set yourself a reminder, both the website and YouTube will let you do so (YouTube can send you notifications on your phone if you have the app installed).

After the event, DroneDJ will host a live discussion with the team members about what DJI announced. The stream will be on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel and LinkedIn page and is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT.

What do we expect DJI to announce?

First off, we expect DJI to expand its FPV drone lineup with a new drone line called Avata. Avata has been leaked to be coming this year since last 2021, when it was first known as the “FPV mini.” Now we know that this will be called the Avata and will be a cinewhoop style drone. Leaked photos of the DJI Avata match up with the promotional art used by DJI, making our jobs even easier.

Alongside Avata, per leaks, DJI will announce the new FPV goggles, known as DJI Goggles 2. Per leaked images, the new goggles look smaller, with two larger antennas versus the four smaller ones we see on the current generation.

There are also rumors that an O3 Air Unit is on the horizon to be released, but the current status of that product is unknown. However, it did release to the FCC database at the same time Avata and Goggles 2 did.

Stick around DroneDJ, and we’ll let you know everything new coming from DJI during tomorrow’s event.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos