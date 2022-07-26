DJI Avata FPV drone hits the FCC database with Goggles 2, O3 Air Unit

So, a CineWhoop-style mini FPV product from the world’s biggest consumer drone maker is no longer a rumor. DJI Avata has turned up on the FCC database today, indicating that its release date could be announced soon. Launching alongside Avata are the new DJI Goggles 2 and O3 Air Unit.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as you likely know, issues unique codes to companies to identify wireless products in the market. The US government agency takes a look at different products from a lot of different angles, essentially making sure that the wireless signals emitted by a device are within the accepted limits and in line with America’s communications law and regulations.

So, when a product receives an FCC code after rigorous testing, it becomes safe to assume that its release is imminent.

Here are the labels for the DJI Avata drone, DJI Goggles 2, and DJI O3 Air Unit that we found in the FCC database:

One detail that immediately stands out from the labels is that Avata would be powered by a 2,420 mAh battery. In contrast, the current DJI FPV battery, which claims up to 20 minutes of flight time, has a capacity of 2,000 mAh. In addition to more air time, the completely pre-built, user-friendly Avata is also expected to support impressive video quality.

Meanwhile, those tracking DJI Assistant software had dropped hints about the new FPV Goggles and Air Unit back in May:

While not much technical information has leaked about these products, they’re likely to feature significant improvements over their predecessors.

Interestingly, two versions of DJI Goggles 2 have been filed with the FCC under model numbers RCDS18 and RCDS18B. What’s the difference between the two? Not much. Here’s what DJI says in the filings:

Both RCDS18 and RCDS18B are identical in circuitry design, PCB layout, electrical components used, and internal wiring.

In the company’s own words, the only real difference is the model number itself. Is it because one version will come bundled with the Avata while the other would be available to buy as a standalone product? Guess we’ll find out soon!

