The Buzz Podcast 32: First impressions on the new DJI Avata

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
Follow
Read More
- DJI unveils Avata: 10 things to know about the ultimate FPV drone for beginners
- DJI Fly app adds support for new Avata FPV drone, Goggles 2
- Purchasing a new Avata will grant you a Golden Ticket to DJI Day 2022
- Initial DJI Avata reviews praise FPV drone, with price and controller reservations
- DJI (already) releases Avata FPV drone firmware update
Subscribe
Livestream
Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.