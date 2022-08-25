DJI (already) releases Avata FPV drone firmware update

Only hours after launching its new, highly anticipated Avata FPV drone, DJI has already released a firmware update for the craft that adds or enhances many product features. The question is, how many people have DJI’s latest UAV to download that upgrade onto?

DJI unveiled the Avata earlier today, ending months of speculation – and abundant leaks – about its FPV CineWhoop drone. Initial reviews of the entry-level, beginner-friendly FPV craft have generally been positive, though some criticism has been aired about its relatively high $629 starting price and inclusion of the Intuitive Motion Controller that some commentators call too sensitive for neophytes and even some experienced pilots.

Read more: Initial DJI Avata reviews praise FPV drone, with price and controller reservations

But rave reviews may become rave-ier and niggling reservations possibly softened with DJI’s release of new firmware for the Avata FPV drone and associated products designed to open up the UAV’s touted inflight features.

The packaged raft of updates includes Atava FPV drone firmware v01.01.0000; DJI Googles 2 firmware v01.01.0000; DJI FPV Google V2 firmware v01.03.0000; Motion Controller firmware v02.00.0400; Remote Controller firmware:v02.00.0200; DJI Fly App iOS v1.7.0, and DJI Fly App Android v1.7.0.

According to the DJI announcement of the new releases, the updates will add the following features to its new Avata FPV drone:

ability to customize the camera’s auto ISO limit in auto mode

ability to embed gyroscope data in the recorded video on the aircraft (EIS needs to turn off, and the camera FOV is set to Wide)

reminder when the aircraft is in a low-power state

orientation indicator when using the Head Tracking function with DJI Goggles 2

manual channel mode for transmission and photo mode for the camera when using DJI FPV Goggles V2

orientation guidance for motion controller

optimized flight experience when using motion controller

Given the spanking-new status of DJI’s just-unveiled Avata, it’s virtually impossible for anyone but the influencers and reviewers who were given advance models of the FPV drone will be able to update the firmware and take advantage of the unlocked features.

As always with the company’s upgrades, however, it’s recommended to anyone with devices covered by new firmware releases to download and install them to ensure the most effective and reliable product performance.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos