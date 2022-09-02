DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is $399 in Labor Day drone sale

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI Mavic Mini
dji mavic mini labor day drone sale discount

Typically priced at $499, the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is down to $399 for a limited time ahead of Labor Day. But wait, there’s more. This discount deal also includes free DJI Propeller Holder and PGYTECH Landing Gear Extensions, which would have cost another $28 if bought separately.

Despite newer models being available, the OG Mavic Mini fulfills all the basic requirements of a first-time drone buyer: a reliable, long-range, sub-250-gram drone that doesn’t break the bank.

This travel-friendly drone shoots video at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 fps, and 1080 at 60fps. It can achieve up to 12MP images. The Mavic Mini’s camera is mounted on a stabilized three-axis gimbal. And sophisticated flight modes ensure that you can capture complex, cinematic shots with just a tap in the DJI Fly app. The drone offers up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery charge.

Right now, as part of its Labor Day drone sale, Adorama is offering a cool 20% discount on the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which comes with must-have accessories like an extra pair of batteries and spare propeller blades.

Other drone accessories that you will receive for free as part of this special Labor Day sale include the DJI prop holder, which helps to secure and protect the propellers for safer storage and transportation. You can also use it to attach your Mavic Mini to a backpack or belt for extra style! Also included in the package are landing gear extensions from PGYTECH, which effectively protect the drone from debris and potential gimbal damage during takeoff and landing.

Read: New DJI drone rumors hint at Mavic 3 Classic, Mini 3 non-pro editions

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini was announced on October 30th 2019 and costs $399 for the Standard version and $499 for the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More…

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Auterion enables Remote ID compliance with drone softwa...
Autel confirms 6 updated EVO II drones are coming with ...
DJI Ronin 4D firmware update adds an array of features
DJI’s FPV drone includes everything you need for firs...
DJI M300 drone observes rare Tibetan antelopes in night...
Zipline, Jumia forge African e-commerce drone delivery ...
Rumored Mavic 3 Classic, Mini 3 base models
Skydio makes it easier to hand-launch Skydio 2/2+ drone...
Load more...
Show More Comments