Ready for goosebumps? Here’s DJI Mavic 3 conquering Mount Everest

To say that the weather on Mount Everest, the highest point on Earth, is “harsh” would be an understatement. It’s certainly not a place where you’d expect to see a compact, off-the-shelf consumer drone flying. But a DJI Mavic 3 drone has done the impossible and captured the breathtaking beauty of the mountain like never before.

Tech giant DJI partnered with Chinese photography platform 8KRAW for this incredible project.

8KRAW is a company that contracts photographers and videographers from around the world to produce high-quality content for news organizations, film and television firms, and advertising agencies. More than 1,000 artists contribute to the platform every year.

But flying a drone on Mount Everest is easier said than done. You’re typically at the mercy of the winds. The drone battery depletes alarmingly fast in weather that cold. And the decreasing air density reduces propeller prowess even further.

DJI explains that it helped 8KRAW develop a detailed flight plan that would allow videographers to take the ultimate drone flight from the summit. Though the company doesn’t say whether any modifications were made to the drone, it’s worth highlighting that the $2,049 Mavic 3 has been designed by DJI from tip to tail as the ultimate tool for capturing the world from above.

From its 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and 28x hybrid zoom camera, to its omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range, to its redesigned batteries that provide up to 46 minutes of flight time, Mavic 3 provides stellar flight performance and a peerless content creation experience.

In the video below, you will see the small drone ascend to a heart-stopping 9,232 meters to capture the unrivaled natural beauty of Everest.

As Wang Yuanzong, founder of 8KRAW and the chief director behind the Mavic 3 Mount Everest film, tells British Cinematographer magazine:

As early as three years ago, we began to try aerial photography of Mount Everest. It was the team’s long-cherished wish to fly a drone at the top and complete the leap shooting. The light and reliable Mavic 3 with the ultimate image and the warm weather conditions on the summit day finally came true, and I am very grateful to Mount Everest for accepting us and allowing us to see it from a new perspective.

Watch DJI Mavic 3 drone conquer the Mount Everest

Read: DJI Air 2S drone captures K2 summit at 8,611m

