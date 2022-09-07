Nero Poli: New water sampling system for DJI drones

Australian tech company Sphere Group has launched a new drone-based water sampling system, Nero Poli, which can secure up to four separate samples in one go while recording live temperature readings of sampling locations. According to the company, Nero Poli can be mounted under DJI Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Matrice 600 (M600) drones right out of the box.

The new aerial water sampler from Sphere Group allows for up to four 250ml samples with minimal contamination to be taken during a single operation. Nero Poli can collect water samples at depths of up to 3 meters and is capable of sampling at a speed of 1 liter per minute.

A huge improvement over the company’s previous water sampler Mia, the $11,100 Nero Poli uses a standalone battery-powered remote controller, which allows it to be controlled independently from the drone.

In addition, a thermometer is built into the end of the sampling hose. This allows inspectors to receive live temperature readings of sampling locations. And in case there’s an emergency during flight, this hose can be detached remotely using the standalone remote control, keeping both the water sampler and the drone safe.

Sphere Drones CEO Paris Cockinos said:

Nero Poli is the result of years of hard work, collaboration with partners, and listening to feedback from customers to create a fit-for-purpose aerial water sampling solution.

There are many advantages to using drones in water quality assessment. When US-based drone services company Reign Maker tested its water sampling and data collection system Nixie in New York, it found that it could help New York City slash water sampling costs by up to 90%, and sample collection time by 75%. 

Meanwhile, the Latvian government is also mulling drone-based water sampling, realizing that traditional water sampling methods are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and heavily dependent on the use of boats.

