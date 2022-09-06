Teledyne FLIR launches its own professional drone: SIRAS

After supplying thermal camera technology to the world’s leading drone manufacturers, including DJI, for years, sensor specialist FLIR has come up with its own professional dual payload aircraft. And this new Teledyne FLIR SIRAS drone has quite a few things going for it.

The first thing to know is that the SIRAS is optimized for industrial and utility inspection, public safety, firefighting, and search and rescue missions. As such, there’s a huge emphasis on data security.

The drone stores imagery on an onboard SD card and does not include cloud connection capability. Pilots are not required to create an online profile either, which, Teledyne FLIR points out, increases ease of use and reduces potential unintended online data access.

The IP 54-rated aircraft boasts a dual Vue TV128 radiometric thermal and 16 MP visible camera payload. The visible camera on Teledyne FLIR SIRAS can zoom 128x to pinpoint details. Meanwhile, the integrated 640 x 512 pixel radiometric Boson provides best-in-class thermal imagery, five-times digital zoom, and temperature measurement of every pixel in the scene.

The drone doesn’t have any geofencing restrictions.

Mike Walters, vice president, product management, Teledyne FLIR, said SIRAS is designed to provide pilots with the flexibility to get the job done:

SIRAS is the only enterprise drone to currently incorporate the patented MSX technology, which overlays the edge detail from the visible camera on the thermal image to provide critical information in real time.

It’s also worth highlighting that you get up to 31 minutes of flight time, radar-based front collision avoidance, and backpack portability with FLIR’s new drone.

Is this a ‘Made in USA’ drone?

Teledyne FLIR said SIRAS was designed in collaboration with and is manufactured by Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corporation in Taiwan, while final payload integration and quality control are completed in the US.

Price and availability

SIRAS comes with a price tag of $9,695. If you’re attending Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas this week, you can check out the aircraft in person at Teledyne FLIR booth #1017. The drone is also available to buy today from authorized retailer DSLRPros.

