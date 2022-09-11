GoPro is bringing back the ‘Mini’ camera format, leaked images show

Leaked images indicate that alongside the rumored Hero 11 Black, GoPro may also launch a small and compact “Mini” camera without any display screens.

At first glance, the supposed GoPro Mini looks like a reincarnation of the discontinued Hero Session camera line. But it’s more likely that the device is a scaled-down version of the upcoming Hero 11 Black, with leaker Roland Quandt of Winfuture suggesting that both cameras would feature a new, large image sensor.

In the meantime, leaked images show a Bluetooth button on the front of the GoPro Mini, giving a clear indication of how the camera would connect to other devices. Also visible in the leaked photos are mounting options, present both on the bottom and the back of the device, implying that GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini may be more versatile in its applications.

One clear use case for an action camera as compact as the rumored GoPro Mini is aerial cinematography. The FPV drone community loves GoPro cameras. Many operators manually strip down the device, so when they finally strap it to their small, CineWhoop-style FPV drones, it is as light in weight as possible.

Earlier this year, GoPro released its own version of an FPV-drone-friendly camera, the Hero 10 Black Bones. At 54 grams, Bones is the lightest GoPro ever. It can be mounted on a drone with a single screw boss to capture cinematic 5K 4:3 video at 30fps, 4K 4:3 video at 60fps, and 2.7K 4:3 video at a super-slow 120fps.

The weight of the new GoPro Mini camera is not yet known. But if the battery flap in the leaked photos is any indicator, the device will likely feature a smaller battery than what’s found on your standard GoPro cameras. And, hence, save on some weight there as well.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini camera leaked images

