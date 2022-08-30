GoPro Hero 11 leaked pictures suggest no major design changes

If GoPro’s past record is any indicator, the company will likely launch the next version of its iconic action camera, Hero 11 Black, sometime next month. And, now, fueling these launch rumors is a whole lot of Hero 11 images that have just been dumped online.

German publication WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt has gotten his hands on the official marketing pictures of GoPro Hero 11 Black. Curiously, there are no visible design changes on the camera’s exterior when compared to the $400 Hero 10 Black. It appears that even the special GoPro logo in cyan blue color that was introduced last year to commemorate the 10th-anniversary edition of the product has been retained.

As such, industry watchers are now speculating that the most important product enhancements will take place under the hood. Some of these advancements could arrive in the form of improved camera resolution and higher frame rates. Other improvements will likely take place on the software side.

GoPro Hero 11 Black images leak online

More leaks about GoPro Hero 11, and specifically the camera specs, are expected to surface in the coming days as we inch closer to an official release. It would be interesting to see if GoPro announces a Hero 11 Black Bones stripped-down version of the camera for FPV drone pilots at the same time as the main camera launch.

Currently, the Hero 10 Black Bones is the lightest GoPro ever, weighing only 54 g. It can capture cinematic 5K 4:3 video at 30fps, 4K 4:3 video at 60fps, and 2.7K 4:3 video at a super-slow 120fps.

It’s worth highlighting that DJI Action 3 is also expected to release in September with a form factor identical to the original Osmo Action.

