GoPro strips down Hero10 camera so FPV drone pilots won’t have to

It’s no secret: GoPro is the first choice for most in the First-Person-View (FPV) drone world. But pilots don’t just strap on a GoPro camera to their small, cinewhoop-style drones. They strip down as much weight as they can, sometimes going as far as sawing the GoPro apart to engineer a better solution.

The results, though, have been pretty amazing. Can anyone forget the Minneapolis bowling alley video that went viral? Or the recent flight through the Tesla Gigafactory?

So, we all love a GoPro on an FPV drone, but this DIY process that pilots have been following to make that happen? It’s rather complicated. It’s not foolproof either. One particular problem that many would encounter is that of the camera overheating, especially during takeoff and landing.

GoPro’s latest offering takes care of all that and more. At 54 grams, the Hero10 Black Bones is the lightest GoPro ever – providing only the essentials for FPV drone pilots. It can capture cinematic 5K 4:3 video at 30fps, 4K 4:3 video at 60fps, and 2.7K 4:3 video at a super-slow 120fps.

GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman calls the new camera an important step in GoPro’s strategy to leverage the company’s core camera-technology to produce derivative products that address the needs of a specific audience of customers. In Bones’ case, it’s FPV pilots. Here’s Woodman:

Bones delivers Hero10 Black image quality and performance in a lightweight body that is ideal for aerial cinematography.

The body Woodman is talking about is a well-ventilated, semi-durable enclosure that promotes continuous airflow cooling for long captures or flights. The cover lens is replaceable, while also being compatible with third-party Hero9 Black and Hero10 Black ND filters for reducing the camera shutter speed to cinematic levels.

Pablo Lema, GoPro VP of Product, calls Bones a “no-compromise” solution for FPV piloting. And it’s easy to see why. The camera continues GoPro’s commitment to quality, versatility, and blistering performance.

The Hero10 Black Bones can be mounted on drones with a single screw boss. An optional in-box adapter for the GoPro mounting ecosystem is also available. The device utilizes a standard FPV industry connector for quick and easy setup. And it uses existing drone batteries within the 2S-6S, 5-27V range for power.

Plus, you get a ReelSteady video stabilization license included with the GoPro Hero10 Black Bones camera. ReelSteady goes beyond the already stunning in-camera HyperSmooth technology to give FPV pilots world-class stabilization as well as the ability to turn aerial footage into cinematic gold.

GoPro Hero10 Black Bones FPV drone camera price and availability

The Hero10 Black Bones is now available to buy in the US for $399.98. You can grab one today from GoPro’s online store.

Read more: DJI Inspire 3: What we know from leaks and rumors so far

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos