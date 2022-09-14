7 reasons to buy the new DJI Osmo Action 3 camera

DJI has released the new Osmo Action 3, billing it as “the most powerful and content-friendly action camera” the company has ever created. While that’s a standard marketing pitch that most tech companies use, here are some actual reasons why you might want to consider picking up this amazing little device.

The new Osmo Action 3 comes with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS imaging system that can shoot in 4K/120fps and provide an incredible 155-degree super-wide FOV. Three distinct electronic image stabilization (EIS) options are available to eliminate camera shakes and ensure stable, even footage from all your outdoor adventures.

In addition, D-Cinelike mode, which offers a wealth of color information for tuning the color mix, is available in video, slow-motion, and timelapse modes, so you get more room to edit in post-production.

All in all, you can expect amazing video quality from this device, but the features that have made the Osmo Action 3 truly stand out for us include:

1. All-new Extreme Battery

While the DJI Action 2 camera unit had a run time of up to 70 minutes, Osmo Action 3 comes with a 1,770mAh Extreme Battery that lets the camera record for over 2.5 hours. And unlike GoPro, which requires you to purchase its high-performance 1,720mAh Enduro batteries separately, DJI makes the new Extreme Battery the default for all Action 3 devices.

2. Crazy fast charging

DJI Osmo Action 3 camera uses the PD 3.0 (PPS) fast charging protocol, which means you can charge the battery from 0-80% in as little as 18 minutes, and from 0-100% in 50 minutes. This in itself is a first for action cameras!

New Osmo Action Chest Strap Mount

3. Native support for vertical shooting

DJI knows that many of its products are picked up by those who are extremely active on social media. So, first, the technology giant empowered the new Mini 3 Pro drone to take incredible photos and videos in portrait orientation without quality-cutting image zooming and cropping. And now, the new Action 3 is being introduced with a built-in mounting system that instantly and securely clips the camera to handlebars, helmets, etc., for easy shooting in vertical orientation.

4. Improved heat management

Osmo Action 3 comes with an improved heat management system that enables continuous 4K/60fps recording until the battery runs out of power. Ultimately, DJI sees this as a solution for solving the overheating issue, which is common to so many action cameras.

5. Better equipped for snow and water sports

If you’re into water sports, you should know that the DJI Osmo Action 3 is waterproof at depths of up to 16 meters without needing any additional housing. With the addition of a protective case, you can take this camera at depths of up to 60 meters.

Similarly, the new action camera can handle temperatures as low as -20C (-4F) while capturing wintertime adventures. DJI is also introducing a new feature called “InvisiStick for Skiing” with this camera, which basically allows the Osmo Action 3 to recognize and digitally hide the selfie stick from snow sport footage.

6. Special features for vloggers and streamers

Osmo Action 3 is the first action camera with dual touchscreens, which means you can access its settings from any angle while keeping the camera in perfect position. In quiet environments, you can also use voice commands to control the camera if your hands are busy.

And then there’s a three-mic stereo recording system that reduces wind noise and boosts the audio quality of the footage. In the meantime, Wi-Fi livestream comes with a pause button, supporting 1080p/30fps, 720p/30fps, and 480p/30fps recording. You will also find UAC/UVC webcam support for high-quality video and audio during conference calls and livestreams.

7. Probably the best action camera for its price

With all these features and more, the new DJI Osmo Action 3 is arguably one of the best action cameras for its price.

You can buy the Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo for $329. This includes Osmo Action 3, one Osmo Action 3 Extreme Battery, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, the Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mount, and the Osmo Flat Adhesive Base.

The Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo comes at a price of $439, featuring Osmo Action 3, three Osmo Action 3 Extreme Batteries, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, two Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mounts, one Osmo Flat Adhesive Base, and the Osmo Action 3 Multifunctional Battery Case.

DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo

Several other accessories such as Handlebar Mount, Helmet Chin Mount, and Chest Stap Mount are available for purchase separately.

