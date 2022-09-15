DJI Osmo Action 3 firmware update arrives before the product does

DJI has officially unveiled its shiny new action camera, Osmo Action 3, at an extremely competitive price point, and pre-orders are now open. Though it will be another two to three weeks before shipping begins, DJI already has a firmware update ready for the product.

Osmo Action 3 sports the same imaging system as its previous generation, but there are plenty of new features that make the action camera worthy of consideration. A new high-performance battery lets the camera record for over 2.5 hours, and it can be charged from 0-80% in as little as 18 minutes. A dual mounting system allows for native vertical shooting, so you don’t lose out on resolution during image zooming and cropping. The heat management system has been improved, as have the operational endurance and ruggedness of the product.

But the biggest draw for this action camera is going to be its price, starting at just $329 for a combo of Osmo Action 3, Extreme Battery, Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, Quick-Release Adapter Mount, and Flat Adhesive Base.

The DJI Mimo app added support for Osmo Action 3 through an update yesterday. And now, firmware v01.01.04.40 has been released, bringing several improvements and optimizations to the action camera:

  • Adds volume control function. High, medium, low, and mute are now available.
  • Speeds up the boot time of the camera.
  • Optimizes detection algorithms of the touchscreens to reduce false touches when going in and out of water.
  • Optimizes automatic exposure to improve image quality and enhance color performance when used in scenes with low light.
  • Adds automatic screen orientation when playing back footage.
  • Optimizes the edge distortion of footage when Standard (Dewarp) is selected.
  • Improves the compatibility with Android 13.
  • Fixes some minor bugs

