GoPro releases three new Hero 11 cameras, including a Mini version

GoPro’s latest flagship action camera, Hero 11 Black, is here with a 27 MP sensor that captures incredible detail in stills and video, updated HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, automatic highlight videos, optional 8- or 10-bit color, and a new HyperView ultra-wide digital lens that optimizes the 8:7 sensor image to a cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio.

GoPro has announced three versions of its new action camera: Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, and Hero 11 Black Mini. Each is designed to appeal to users in different ways. Here’s what the cameras brings to the table:

GoPro Hero 11 Black: Sporting GoPro’s proven signature action camera design, Hero 11 Black is all about durability and performance. It comes with a new 1/1.9-inch sensor to deliver over 1 billion colors in 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K/60fps.

The new sensor also enables 8:7 aspect ratio video for the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro. So, you can now capture more of a scene vertically with the ability to crop for different aspect ratios in the GoPro Quik app. In addition to 16:9 cinematic shots, this is great for pulling out extra-tall shots for Instagram and TikTok as well. In contrast, the new DJI Osmo Action 3 camera caters to the social media needs of users by offering a native vertical shooting mode.

Meanwhile, Hero 11 Black’s new sensor also enables HyperView, aka the widest 16:9 field of view ever native to a Hero camera. This mode is ideal for filming a first-person view of biking, skiing, surfing, motorcycling, and similar activities.

Hero 11 Black Creator Edition: Featuring everything that the Hero 11 Black has to offer plus a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and over four hours of 4K recording per charge, this version is designed for vloggers and filmmakers. The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, an HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light, and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.

Hero 11 Black Mini: This is a smaller, lighter, and more compact version of Hero 11 Black that features all of the performance of its bigger sibling but is more comfortable to wear and easier to attach to gear. It comes with a simple one-button design, but offers dual-mounting fingers on the bottom and rear, so you have more options for the perfect low-profile setup. The camera still weighs around 133 g though, which means it will not replace the Hero 10 Black Bones as the ideal GoPro for FPV drones.

Another highlight of the new GoPro cameras is that they all ship with the high-performance Enduro battery, which was introduced last year as an add-on for the Hero 9 and 10 cameras. This battery dramatically improves GoPro camera performance in cold and moderate temperatures, extending recording times up to 38%.

In addition, if you are a GoPro subscriber, you can look forward to a new feature that would deliver automatic highlight videos of your adventures to your phone for social media sharing. Just plug in your Hero 11 to charge and the camera will upload the footage to your GoPro cloud account where it will be automatically edited into a highlight video that is sent to your phone via the GoPro Quik app. Yes, it’s that simple.

It should also be highlighted that GoPro Hero 11 Black will support three new Night Effect Time Lapse presets that will make capturing pro-quality Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails easy. Moreover, TimeWarp 3.0 can now capture footage at 5.3K, which is a whopping 91% leap in resolution from 4K, and an incredible 665% more than 1080p.

Hero 11 Black is available to buy today at $399.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $499.99 MSRP. The Creator Edition is also to buy, priced $579.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $699.99 MSRP. The Mini camera from GoPro, however, will be available starting October 25, 2022. It will come with a price tag of $299.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $399.99 MSRP.

