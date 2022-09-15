Skydio drones can now be managed within Aloft Air Control

Skydio and Aloft are joining forces to bring an integrated API-driven solution for drone fleet and airspace compliance management.

The integration allows Aloft Air Control for Enterprise — a software solution spanning pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight workflows — to talk directly with Skydio Cloud, which is available for Skydio 2+ and Skydio X2 drones and enables connected drone operations at scale. The result is that Skydio and Aloft customers can now receive a complete and secure data stream of flight logs, telemetry, asset tracking, reporting, etc., from the combined solution.

The drone companies explain that the demand for such an integrated solution stemmed particularly from the utility sector. Skydio and Aloft have many common customers in this industry. And according to Aloft CEO Jon Hegranes:

This customer set has a high degree of need for security throughout their workflows given how important these services are to millions of customers and businesses in the communities they serve. They are among the many early adopters looking to take advantage of the new offering.

Idaho Power Company, for example, has become an early adopter of the integration. The utility’s UAS program manager Mike Spengler says:

Power lines are critical infrastructure so inspection with drones has to be done with safety and security at the core of every mission we fly. The combined autonomy and security of Skydio drones with the security and compliance features that Aloft brings will help our drone program become even more secure and reinforce our safety posture.

If you’re an existing or new enterprise customer interested in learning more about the new integration between Aloft and Skydio’s enterprise drones, the companies recommend you get in touch here.

It’s worth noting that Skydio Cloud integrates with several other leading drone data and fleet management platforms as well, including Axon, DroneDeploy, and AirData.

