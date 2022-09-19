Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification

US drone maker Skydio has announced a significant addition to its data security compliance with a SOC 2 Type II certification.

A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory firm Geels Norton. During this process, Skydio’s security protocols such as drone access controls and reviews, software development, network and platform monitoring, vendor risk management, as well as security and compliance monitoring were rigorously examined by Geels Norton.

This third-party-validated SOC 2 Type II compliance is important for Skydio because data security has become an increasingly common point of emphasis for government and enterprise drone programs. In this background, a SOC 2 certification would essentially serve as an additional assurance of Skydio’s infrastructure, tools, and processes to protect customer data.

Certified data security also means one less administrative issue for managers and IT staff to worry about when setting up and implementing a drone program.

As Jeff Horne, Skydio’s head of security, put it:

Security concerns are top of mind for many of our largest professional fleets. With SOC 2 Type II compliance, we are excited to help our customers grow their drone fleets with more confidence and less paperwork.

