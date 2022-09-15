Drone racing event planned for Google Cloud Next ’22

Google Cloud is joining forces with Drone Racing League (DRL) to bring a professional drone racing event to Silicon Valley. This race will mark the launch of the 2022–23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, which will see the world’s 12 best drone pilots race high-speed drones through iconic sports arenas, virtual SIM maps, and a metaverse world.

The DRL Race in the Cloud event is being scheduled for October 11 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Essentially, a drone race will be held on the opening night of Google Cloud Next, an annual conference where big thinking and technology converge to solve the challenges of tomorrow. The event is open to the public though, and not just limited to conference attendees. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

That said, DRL does have something special in store for Google Cloud Next attendees, too. They will have the opportunity to participate in the Google Cloud Fly Cup Challenge, where developers can utilize DRL’s race data to predict race outcomes and provide tips to DRL pilots to enhance their season performance.

This competition is launching today and will run through the fall. Participating developers will have a chance to win an expenses-paid trip to the season finale of the 2022–23 DRL Algorand World Championship, where they will be celebrated on stage.

Anil Jain, global managing director of media and entertainment industry solutions at Google Cloud, points out that DRL represents a “new frontier” of real-world tech-driven sports and games that can only be achieved with the scale and performance of the cloud. Here’s Jain:

We look forward to collaborating with DRL through advanced AI/ML and data analytics capabilities that will allow the league to reimagine how they engage with and delight their millions of tech-savvy fans, who we are excited to welcome into the Google Cloud community of innovators.

