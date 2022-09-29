This custom-modified Ford Ranger is the UK’s most advanced drone support vehicle

Ishveena Singh -
United Kingdominnovation
drone support vehicle ford ranger

A custom-modified Ford Ranger is now available in the UK as the most advanced vehicle to support public safety drone operations. Among other things, the rugged 4×4 hosts a bespoke ready-to-fly drone mechanism and a built-in DJI drone detection unit.

The dedicated drone support vehicle has been designed, developed, and manufactured by UK-based drone supplier heliguy and emergency vehicle maker Venari. It was recently unveiled at the UK Emergency Services Show in Birmingham.

The highlight of this drone support vehicle is that it is equipped with all the latest technologies that facilitate streamlined and efficient deployment of drones.

For instance, the Ford Ranger’s ready-to-fly drone mechanism allows onboard aircraft, such as the DJI M30 series and M300 RTK, to remain fully assembled and prepped for immediate deployment.

Other technology features include a built-in DJI AeroScope RF drone detection unit, a real-time weather station, a temperature-controlled battery charging area, air suspension, a command and control station, and a 43-inch QLED screen with integrated command unit interface.

Moreover, the modular vehicle is 4G/5G enabled and can be complemented by an additional communications system, such as Satcom. It also comes with an onboard generator.

The interior and exterior lighting, meanwhile, has been configured with a “dark mode” function for night operations, preventing the loss of night-sight adjustment.

Ben Shirley, a training and counter-UAS development manager at heliguy, explains:

The custom-modified Ford Ranger is specifically configured for the most efficient method of deploying drones whilst ensuring safety, and is equipped with systems that assist remote pilots in conducting a variety of UAS operations. Every minute detail has been considered for the unique and varied situations where drones are deployed, including human factors, risk management, and flight procedures.

Read: Utah launches drone law enforcement team to protect wildlife

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

United Kingdom

innovation

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Utah launches drone law enforcement team to protect wil...
DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter sees first refurbishe...
Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goa...
Sabrewing’s Rhaegal cargo drone said to set heavy...
EU proposal increases liability of AI makers in drone a...
Wingcopter in drone and e-bike delivery trial for rural...
Drone medical emergency response trial goes real-life i...
Flytrex and Charleys strike drone delivery partnership ...
Load more...
Show More Comments