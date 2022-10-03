DJI finally reveals 2022 Store Day, Golden Ticket deals and discounts

Did you receive a “Golden Ticket” from DJI with your Mini 3 Pro or Avata drone order this year? The tech giant has finally revealed the deals and discounts this Golden Ticket will get you at the upcoming DJI Store Day 2022 event.

DJI Store Day 2022

DJI plans to hold its Store Day 2022 event on October 10 and 11. DJI will offer exclusive deals, free gifts with new drone purchases, and special discounts on drone accessories during this time.

The company also plans to disburse a whopping $35,000 in DJI Credit to shoppers who help spread the word about the event. To participate, simply share the event webpage on Facebook or Twitter between October 3 to October 8.

The maximum discount (40%) that DJI is offering during Store Day 2022 is on the Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo, whose suggested retail price is $519 but is already available at 30% off on Amazon.

Meanwhile, free gifts and merchandise are being offered with Mini 3 Pro (black canvas bag), Air 2S (toiletry bag), DJI FPV Combo (battery charging hub, car charger), Mavic 3 Fly More Combo (toiletry bag), and Avata Pro-View Combo (foldable waterproof backpack).

DJI Golden Ticket deals

DJI Golden Ticket holders can purchase up to three drone accessories at 30% off during the Store Day 2022 event, but remember that this discount will not be valid if you’re purchasing more than one unit of the same accessory. The drone accessories covered under the deal are:

Additionally, Golden Ticket holders can also avail of discounts on DJI Ronin camera gimbal accessories during this period.

