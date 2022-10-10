DJI Digital FPV System adds support for RunCam Wasp cameras

The DJI Digital FPV System for drones is now compatible with RunCam’s new 120fps Wasp camera series.

DJI has released firmware updates for its Digital FPV Air Unit (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V1 (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V2 (v01.00.06.06), and Remote Controller (v01.00.06.08) to add support for Runcam’s new Wasp 4:3 camera models.

The Wasp is RunCam’s first 120 fps digital HD FPV VTX camera optimized for low-light conditions. It supports a 50 Mbps transmission rate and latency as low as 28 ms. The field of view (FPV) you get is 155 degrees, which is slightly better than what DJI’s stock camera offers.

Here’s a comparison video released by RunCam to show the difference between the two:

It’s worth pointing out that the Wasp’s closest competitor today is the 60fps Caddx Polar, which also handles low-light situations well but is limited in the scope of latency. Moreover, Caddx Polar neither offers a 4:3 mode nor does it allow changes in other image settings.

RunCam Wasp is available to buy as Wasp only and Wasp Kit with Link, priced at $49.99 and $139.99 respectively. Here are the specifications of both models:

RunCam Wasp for DJI Digital FPV System

Image sensor: 1/3 inch

Lens: FOV D:155° H:125° V:96°

Coaxial cable: 120 mm

Dimensions: 19 mm x 19 mm x 19 mm

Shutter: Rolling

Net weight: 7.5 g (with cable)

Resolution: 720p @ 120 fps(4:3)

RunCam Wasp Link

Frequency: 5.725-5.850 GHz

Maximum distance: FCC 7 km

Power: 7.4-26.4 V @ 4-9W

Dimensions: 29 mm x 29 mm x 13 mm

Net weight: 19.5 g

According to RunCam, the HD transmission system of its FPV Air Unit allows up to eight drones to fly simultaneously. Each operator gets an exclusive channel to ensure cross-interference is reduced and an optimal immersive experience is provided.

