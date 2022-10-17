Leak unveils new Air 2S drone combo with DJI RC

Box packaging of the extremely popular Air 2S drone with the new DJI RC full-HD screen remote controller has surfaced online.

The new leak cements recent speculations that DJI’s latest remote controller will add compatibility for the Air 2S this month.

According to leakers OstiaLV and DealsDrone, the new SKU will feature the Air 2S Fly More Combo with DJI RC, so you can look forward to two extra batteries, a battery charging hub, ND filters, and a shoulder bag right out of the box.

Air 2S is a stellar drone with a ton of features packed into its compact, 595-gram body. Many expected the new DJI Mini 3 Pro ($909 with DJI RC) to become the Air 2S killer but the 1-inch CMOS sensor of the latter still offers some distinct advantages.

The Air 2S can record videos at 5.4K/30fps, which is beyond the capabilities of the Mini 3 Pro. It also offers a wider color profile than the sub-250-gram drone, an important consideration if you’re looking to capture pro-level photos. Finally, the Air 2S has a better zoom range, going all the way up to 8x at 1080p/30 fps, while the latest Mini drone maxes out on 3x at 2.7K.

Interestingly, DJI RC was initially launched alongside the Mini 3 Pro, but it can now be purchased as a standalone device for $309. The RC is also a huge step up from the standard N1 controller that requires you to use a smartphone. This pro-friendly drone remote controller features a built-in 5.5-inch FHD display, supporting screen brightness of up to 700 nits.

When paired with drones that support O3+ video transmission, such as the Air 2S, DJI RC can provide a low-latency HD 1080p/60fps live feed with a max transmission range of 15 km. The controller lasts for up to four hours on a full charge, ensuring enough juice to shoot at multiple locations.

Read: New DJI drone Mavic 3 Classic shows up in FCC filings

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos