SkyeBrowse now offers a free version of its drone 3D modeling app

One-click drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse now offers a free version of its 3D modeling app that is used by more than 300 organizations across the US.

Though the free version of the app supports limited features, it still allows users to fly a mission using a supported DJI or Autel drone and upload the video to generate a basic 3D model at no cost. Users can also fly a wide-range mapping WideBrowse mission under the freemium model. According to SkyeBrowse, WideBrowse can map up to 50 acres in five minutes.

However, to access further features, such as measurements, annotations, and factual diagrams, users will need to upgrade to SkyeBrowse Premium. The good news is, all new users can currently try the Premium model also for free for two weeks.

SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO Bobby Ouyang says:

We wanted to make SkyeBrowse more accessible to everyone. So, we’ve decided to make our basic product free to anyone who wants to try it out and make 3D models. It’s easy enough for beginners and advanced enough for enterprise users. We hope that the product will speak for itself and create curiosity to try more features.

Here’s how SkyeBrowse drone 3D modeling app works:

SkyeBrowse uses patented videogrammetry technology to build 3D models that are accurate to the centimeter. With one button press, the app commands a drone to autonomously fly and capture video footage. When the footage is uploaded to the SkyeBrowse website, the processing technology layers thousands of video frames to create a 3D model in minutes.

SkyeBrowse is available at different package levels, including the newly-launched SkyeBrowse Hyper, which creates a hyper-realistic, textured 3D model with a 500% faster processing speed. Other add-ons are also available for purchase, such as step-by-step training modules. Here’s a comparison between the free version and SkyeBrowse Hyper at a glance:

SkyeBrowse drone 3D modeling app Freemium Hyper All DJI and Autel Drones Supported ✓ ✓ 1 Tap 3D Modeling ✓ ✓ 5 Minute Processing Speeds ✓ ✓ Unlimited 3D Modeling ✓ ✓ Shared Collaboration Account ✓ ✓ SkyeBrowse Uploads ✓ ✓ WideBrowse Uploads ✓ CJIS Compliant & DoD-Grade Cloud Storage ✓ Chain of Custody ✓ Thermal Mapping ✓ Slope Maps, Heat Maps, Real-time Rangefinder ✓ Factual Diagrams ✓ FARO/Leica/Trimble/ESRI Integration ✓ Support Email Email, Text, Phone Price Free $2,999 per pilot per year

