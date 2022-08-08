SkyeBrowse drone 3D modeling platform goes ‘Hyper’

SkyeBrowse hyper drone 3D model

Drone start-up SkyeBrowse, whose reality capture platform allows DJI and Autel users to create accurate 3D models at the press of a button, has launched a new, upgraded version of its proprietary software: Hyper.

Aimed at public safety agencies that require the highest level of clarity in the shortest possible time, SkyeBrowse Hyper is designed to create true-to-life 3D models in as little as 120 seconds.

The upgrade essentially uses the same iOS and web app as the SkyeBrowse flagship product, leveraging patented videogrammetry technology to process thousands of video frames, from drone footage into a 3D model. But now, it can create a hyper-realistic, textured 3D model in much less time than before.

Instead of 10 minutes of processing, Hyper takes just 2 minutes to generate a fully textured, centimeter-accurate drone 3D model.

The Texas start-up points out that this speed is fast enough to allow first responders to tactically scout out ingress and egress points for SWAT situations on-scene. Meanwhile, accident investigators and crime labs can generate hyper-realistic scenes in a matter of minutes – and at a fraction of the cost of traditional scene reconstruction.

Here are some examples of the drone 3D models created by Hyper:

Read: DJI updates Mimo app requirements: Android 7, iOS 11 no longer supported

SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO, Bobby Ouyang, said:

We created Hyper for the departments that need the highest quality 3D models with as much textured detail as possible. Certain departments require CSI, OIS, and accident reconstruction to be accurately documented as quickly as possible. Hyper is another step towards democratizing faster and better resolution 3D model reconstruction. We are very excited to bring it to the market.

SkyeBrowse Hyper cost and inaugural launch offer

The subscription to SkyeBrowse Hyper starts at $2,999 per user, annually. But to celebrate the launch, all current SkyeBrowse users are being automatically upgraded to Hyper for the next two months.

It’s worth highlighting that some of the technical prowess of Hyper will stay with SkyeBrowse users even after the launch offer ends. They can expect up to a 25% improvement in the processing speed for existing 3D modeling.

Read: DJI Avata latest leaks: Box reveal, new close-up pics, ADS-B tech

