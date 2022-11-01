New drone sensor can identify radiation sources from above

Radiation is one of the most dangerous threats to humans. You can’t smell it or hear it. But now there’s a new drone sensor payload in the market that can be used to quickly detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards from a safe distance.

Teledyne FLIR Defense has launched the MUVE R430 radiation detection sensor to provide a versatile solution for diverse situations, including wide-area hazmat surveys, emergency response, and environmental monitoring. The drone sensor detects, locates, measures, maps, and identifies radioactive sources using the same field-proven technology and algorithms as the company’s identiFINDER series of radionuclide identification devices.

Ready to deploy in minutes, the R430 can be used to glean both visible and audible alerts of radioactivity. With initial compatibility being offered for Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger R70 and R80D SkyRaider drones, operators can use the R430 to create contamination maps, examine a dangerous source, and perform assessments in hard-to-reach places.

Dr. David Cullin, vice president of technology and product management at Teledyne FLIR Defense, points out that designing the R430 was a strategic decision to provide customers with a complete mission solution. Cullin says:

MUVE R430 brings the pedigree of our professionally trusted identiFINDER product line to the skies. Using a drone to remotely detect radiation means faster decision-making, safer conditions for civilian or military responders, and the likelihood of a better outcome for anyone in harm’s way. The R430 delivers full situational awareness that’s vital if and when a radiation event occurs – and could even prevent one.

The R430 marks the third offering in the MUVE series of remote sensor payloads. Previous solutions include the B330 drone payload that can be used to detect deadly biological agents and other airborne biohazards and the MUVE C360 multigas detector that can provide real-time continuous monitoring of chemical hazards.

