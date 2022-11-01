New drone sensor can identify radiation sources from above

Ishveena Singh -
Teledyne Flir
drone sensor radiation

Radiation is one of the most dangerous threats to humans. You can’t smell it or hear it. But now there’s a new drone sensor payload in the market that can be used to quickly detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards from a safe distance.

Teledyne FLIR Defense has launched the MUVE R430 radiation detection sensor to provide a versatile solution for diverse situations, including wide-area hazmat surveys, emergency response, and environmental monitoring. The drone sensor detects, locates, measures, maps, and identifies radioactive sources using the same field-proven technology and algorithms as the company’s identiFINDER series of radionuclide identification devices.

Ready to deploy in minutes, the R430 can be used to glean both visible and audible alerts of radioactivity. With initial compatibility being offered for Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger R70 and R80D SkyRaider drones, operators can use the R430 to create contamination maps, examine a dangerous source, and perform assessments in hard-to-reach places.

Dr. David Cullin, vice president of technology and product management at Teledyne FLIR Defense, points out that designing the R430 was a strategic decision to provide customers with a complete mission solution. Cullin says:

MUVE R430 brings the pedigree of our professionally trusted identiFINDER product line to the skies. Using a drone to remotely detect radiation means faster decision-making, safer conditions for civilian or military responders, and the likelihood of a better outcome for anyone in harm’s way. The R430 delivers full situational awareness that’s vital if and when a radiation event occurs – and could even prevent one.

The R430 marks the third offering in the MUVE series of remote sensor payloads. Previous solutions include the B330 drone payload that can be used to detect deadly biological agents and other airborne biohazards and the MUVE C360 multigas detector that can provide real-time continuous monitoring of chemical hazards.

Read: Teledyne FLIR launches its own professional drone: SIRAS

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Teledyne Flir

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
All the cool new features coming to Skydio drones this ...
RigiTech trials BVLOS medical drone delivery over Lake ...
Dedrone integrates drone detection tech into Johnson Co...
Michigan drone photography privacy dispute returns to c...
Russia begins mass production of ‘significantly c...
UK startups trial medical drone deliveries in exacting ...
Drone Racing League launches new loyalty rewards progra...
Quantum-Systems’ Trinity F90+ drone receives EASA...
Load more...
Show More Comments