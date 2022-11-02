DJI’s multiple firmware upgrades bring gear up to speed with its new Mavic 3 Classic

In the wake of today’s launch of the new, more affordable Mavic 3 Classic compact version of its top-of-the-line camera drone, DJI has issued firmware upgrades for a few products to bring them up to speed with the new craft and its features – including the original Mavic 3.

DJI released a quartet of firmware upgrades amid the excitement surrounding the Mavic Classic 3 rollout, which makes most of the peerless photographic and video capabilities of the $2,049 Mavic 3 drone available for a more affordable $1,469. As formerly price-deterred consumers moved to order the comparatively budget-friendly iteration of the craft, DJI went to work cleaning house with upgrades of firmware for related products, either making them compatible with the new craft or providing them with addition features the new UAV introduced.

The new DJI firmware upgrades are for the Mavic 3, DJI RC, and DJI RC Pro, as well as the just unveiled Mavic 3 Classic. In addition to the inevitable fixing of “minor bugs” such updates entail, the new OS versions unleash the full capabilities of the new craft, extend its added features to the drone that inspired it, and enables their use with the two remotes.

DJI describes the details of the firmware upgrades as such:

DJI Mavic Classic:

Overview:

Date: 2022.11.02

Aircraft Firmware: v01.00.0200

RC-N1 Remote Controller Firmware: v04.17.0200

DJI RC Remote Controller Firmware: V01.02.0100

DJI RC Pro Remote Controller Firmware: v03.01.1100

DJI Fly App iOS: v1.8.0

DJI Fly App Android: v1.8.0



What’s New?

Aircraft

Added Night mode in recording mode, supports 4K 30fps and ISO 800 to 12800.

Added Cruise Control. Set one of the customizable buttons of the remote controller to Cruise Control to enable this feature.

Added Gain and Expo Tuning. The maximum flight speed, brake sensitivity, and other settings can be adjusted in different flight modes.



DJI Mavic 3

Overview:

Date: 2022.11.02

Aircraft Firmware: v01.00.0900

RC-N1 Remote Controller Firmware: v04.13.0700

DJI RC Remote Controller Firmware: V01.02.0100

DJI RC Pro Remote Controller Firmware: v03.01.1100

DJI Fly App iOS: v1.8.0

DJI Fly App Android: v1.8.0



What’s New?

Aircraft

Added Night mode in recording mode, supports 4K 30fps and ISO 800 to 12800.

Added Output Quality settings for Hyperlapse, select from High and Preview options.

Added ISO 1600 for D-Log.

Added Spotlight and POI when using tele camera, supports static subject.

Added Cruise Control. Set one of the customizable buttons of the remote controller to Cruise Control to enable this feature. Added Gain and Expo Tuning. The maximum flight speed, brake sensitivity, and other settings can be adjusted in different flight modes.

Added support for EU C1 certification.

Added support for RID in the United States.

Optimized the name rule for footage, the footage name is incremental after formatting.

Fixed issue: color was abnormal in DNG photos.



DJI RC Pro:

Overview:

Release Date: 2022.11.02

Remote Controller Firmware: v03.01.1100

DJI Fly App: v1.8.0



What’s New?

Added ability to close theprompt by using C1 and C2 button after the Low Battery RTH prompts (Only available on DJI Mavic 3 Classic, DJI Mini 3 Pro, and DJI Mavic 3).

Added support for DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

DJI RC:

Overview:

Date: 2022.11.02

DJI RC Remote Controller Firmware: v01.02.0100

DJI Fly App Android: v1.8.0



What’s New

Added ability to close the prompt by using C1 and C2 button after the Low Battery RTH prompts(Only available on DJI Mavic 3 Classic, DJI Mini 3 Pro, and DJI Mavic 3）.

Added support for DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

While they’re upgrading firmware of those products, users might also consider downloading DJI’s Mavic 3 Classic Easy-to-Use Guide for Beginners to get the most, as fast as possible, from the company’s latest camera drone gem.

