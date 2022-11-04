American Robotics’ Scout drones are getting gas-sniffing sensors

American Robotics’ autonomous Scout System drone will soon be equipped with technology that can identify methane leaks, thus automating the inspection of oil and gas fields.

This feat is being made possible through a strategic partnership with Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), a Texas-based company that has been manufacturing infrared imaging tech solutions since 1995.

Basically, American Robotics’ Scout drones will be equipped with ICI’s optical gas imaging and thermal sensors. These sensors will enable the Scout System to autonomously collect critical data and identify anomalies such as methane leaks and equipment and electrical hotspots.

The drone-in-a-box company is hoping that the new tech stack will translate into reduced operational expenses for its customers, as well as better safety for oil and gas workers and the environment.

According to American Robotics, some of the oil and gas industry’s largest companies are now focusing on integrating autonomous drones into their operations to conduct regular site inspections and ensure employee safety. As such, leveraging ICI’s thermal and optical gas imaging sensors will help the Ondas Holdings subsidiary to solidify its position as a leading drone-in-a-box solution for the oil and gas market segment.

Reese Mozer, cofounder and CEO of American Robotics, says:

Through our strategic technology partnership with ICI, we continue to expand our product offerings with key features tailor-made for the oil and gas industry, enabling customers to automate inspections of critical assets such as tanks, pipes, and pumps. Importantly, the solutions being developed in connection with our ICI partnership are designed to meet specific customer requests.

Gary Strahan, Founder and CEO of ICI, adds, “We are excited to partner with American Robotics to bring innovative solutions to the oil and gas industry. We believe that our state-of-the-art software and multi-sensor payloads combined with American Robotics’ leading drone solution, will greatly benefit clients across the oil and gas industry.”

