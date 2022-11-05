DJI Mavic 3 Classic Review: A great drone at a great price, but I still want an Air 3

On Wednesday, DJI announced its newest drone to its lineup, the Mavic 3 Classic. As we expected, this was a slightly stripped and priced-down version of the original, so does that make it better? Read our review below to find out if the Mavic 3 Classic is the drone for you.

Everything you need in a Mavic 3 with a slightly less wallet hit

As I mentioned when it was first leaked, the Mavic 3 Classic is meant to hit the price point between DJI’s Mini 3 Pro and the normal Mavic 3. The Air lineup filled until the Mini 3 Pro nearly matched its price and performance earlier this year.

The Mavic 3 Classic hits that mid-tier drone point pretty well, better suited for professional use cases than the Air or Mini drones but isn’t fully tricked out with the latest and greatest. DJI ditched the zoom lens, leaving the Hasselblad 4/3 20 MP primary camera on the gimbal. The Mavic 3 Classic matches its older brother with a 46-minute flight time, using the same batteries and O3+ transmission, meaning it works with The RC-N1, RC, and RC Pro controllers.

So you are getting the best parts of the Mavic 3 but at a much lower price, starting at $1,469 ($1,749 combined with the RC controller). It even flies like a Mavic 3, which I feel I shouldn’t have been surprised by. As soon as I took it up on my first flight, it gave me all the same feelings. I just didn’t have that “7x” button to zoom in, which I did miss. You can read our Mavic 3 review from last year hear, it applies to the Mavic 3 Classic (minus the telephoto lens).

However, if you’re just doing video, especially on flights that require ActiveTrack, you won’t miss that second camera. There has only been a handful of times I’ve needed that telephoto lens for video. It was nice to have, but I probably could have gotten similar shots without it.

ActiveTrack 5.0 gives Skydio a run for its money, allowing you to track your subjects effortlessly. Then APAS gives you the peace of mind that the Mavic 3 Classic will avoid obstacles you might miss.

While the Mavic 3 Classic is good, I would rather have an Air 3

This is a weird review because there isn’t much I can add to the original review since, for the most part, it’s the same drone. Is the Mavic 3 Classic good? Of course, compared to the Skydio 2+ with its (somewhat subpar) smartphone controller, the Mavic 3 Classic and the RC-N1 is the clear winner. The ease of use of DJI’s Fly app versus Skydio’s is also something to point out. Skydio however, is still king of autonomous tracking.

I would even suggest it over Autel Lite+. However, a future head-to-head of those two on photo quality is definitely needed.

My biggest gripe over the Mavic 3 Classic is that it’s boring. There wasn’t a lot of innovation from DJI to create this drone, remove some features from the Mavic 3, make the cover out of fewer materials, and boom, a cheaper drone. Now imagine if DJI announced the Air 3 this week, truly bridging the possibilities of the Min 3 Pro and Mavic 3 but at the same price.

Now I’m curious about what comes next for the DJI Air lineup. How will it compete against the Classic? I could imagine it being the same thing but maybe, verticle shooting?

If DJI were working on an Air 3 with a release around the corner, this would have been a pointless drone to release, so I guess if you have an Air and are looking to upgrade and stay within that mid-tier spot, this is the drone for you.

