Autel EVO II Pro 6K drone bundle falls to $1,799 in 24-hour deal 

Typically priced at $2,500, the EVO II Pro 6K rugged drone bundle from Autel Robotics is available at a discount of 28% in a 24-hour flash sale. A special deal price of $1,799 gets you the ultra HD aircraft, a 3.3-inch OLED screen remote controller, hard case with precision-cut foam interior, two batteries, three pairs of propellers, and a ton of useful accessories.

B&H Photo Video has the Autel EVO II Pro 6K rugged drone bundle on sale for a massive discount of $701. The drone features a 1-inch CMOS image sensor from Sony, capable of capturing 20MP photos and 6K/30fps videos. The lens’s adjustable aperture range of f2.8 to f11, and ISO ranges of up to 6,400 for video and up to 12,800 for photos, give operators more control and creative freedom over their shots.

The 10-bit camera allows the EVO II Pro to record up to 1 billion colors and ensures the retention of rich detail in shadows and highlights, thus giving professionals greater flexibility in post-production.

Moreover, you can track fast-moving subjects with incredible precision through phase detection autofocus, while the hyper-light feature provides 2D and 3D noise reduction during nighttime shots, smoothing motion blur and reducing noise. The Autel drone also offers Hyperlapse in 6K.

EVO II Pro comes with a 7,100mAh battery that lets you fly for up to 40 minutes at a time. A 12-sensor omnidirectional obstacle avoidance is coupled with a dual-core processor, as well as AI machine learning to let the drone navigate itself safely around the environment while still getting the shot.

