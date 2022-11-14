FlytBase, Iris Automation partnership aims safe BVLOS drone operations

Drone automation software specialist FlytBase is partnering with avionics safety expert Iris Automation so that enterprises can conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions safely at scale.

Through this association, FlytBase’s FlytNow software will be integrated with Iris Automation’s Casia G ground-based detect and alert system.

The surveillance system, which continuously monitors airspace within a 2 km radius of its location, can help to ensure that drone operations are safe from intruder aircraft. And now, remote operators can use the FlytNow dashboard to access real-time Casia G system data, such as the type of intrusive aircraft, live telemetry, and its location on the map.

In addition, FlytBase offers drone operators its own set of safety features. In the event of an emergency, such as RC link loss, low battery, or internet connection loss, the drone can be programmed to return to the docking station automatically. Operators can also remotely upload/create No-Fly-Zones (NFZ) to prevent the drone from entering restricted or prohibited airspace.

Read: FAA allows Valmont utility inspection drones to fly BVLOS across US

Nitin Gupta, founder and CEO of FlytBase, points out:

As the drone industry propels forward, providing an enterprise-grade scalable platform for BVLOS operations has become more critical than ever. Collaborations between complementary technology providers will become increasingly important as we continue to add more safety features to FlytNow. The Casia G ground-based detect and avoid system fills a critical gap in enabling risk-free BVLOS flights.

Indeed, flight safety is one of the most pivotal requirements in obtaining a BVLOS waiver from the FAA. The ability to clearly demonstrate that one has identified both air and ground risks and taken the necessary risk mitigation measures for collision avoidance with other aircraft, people, and property on the ground is critical in determining the waiver’s success.

Read: Skydio intros new service to help drone users secure FAA waivers

Being ground-based, Casia G eliminates the need for additional payload on the drone, which could reduce flight time. If the sensor is located alongside a drone docking station, it could further reduce the need for a visual observer, otherwise necessary for BVLOS operations.

Iris Automation CEO Jon Damush explains:

The need for mitigating the risk of airborne collisions is as important as ever as drone operations become increasingly more streamlined and automated. With the integration of the Iris Casia G system into the FlytNow platform we are demonstrating a complete visualization of the airspace, including both cooperative and non-cooperative aircraft. This opens the door for safe and efficient BVLOS operations for drone-in-a-box platforms that remove humans from the loop — a critical step toward supporting operational scale and economic benefit.

Read: Litchi app update fixes takeoff error for DJI Air 2S drone

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos