Skydio intros new service to help drone users secure FAA waivers

Skydio is introducing a new service to help its enterprise customers streamline their drone program documentation and secure waivers and exemptions from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for advanced operations.

Getting approvals from the FAA for advanced operations such as beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights is no cakewalk. The regulatory process requires organizations to document their program policies and flight operations extremely thoroughly so that the FAA can see how operators will mitigate risk and ensure the safety of other aircraft and people. Naturally, most drone users find this process to be daunting.

But with Skydio Regulatory Services, customers can delegate most of the heavy lifting to the US drone maker’s experienced regulatory team. With pre-prepared policy document templates and associated guidebooks and manuals, enterprise users can structure their drone program in a way that it can be scaled or transitioned to advanced operations without any hiccups.

Enterprises can also take Skydio’s guidance to prepare their FAA waiver application, ensuring proper documentation, description of drone operations, a well-constructed safety case, and supporting technical information.

Jenn Player, senior director of regulatory affairs at Skydio, explains:

Our experienced team of aviation regulatory experts, with a proven track record of success, understand the approval process and will help you to develop your concept of operations to manage risks, providing guidance throughout each phase to simplify the complexity of writing a waiver application.

Here’s more information about the drone program documentation and waiver application packages offered by Skydio:

Skydio Regulatory Services: Drone Program Documentation

Skydio Drone FAA Waiver Application Packages

As Player points out, “Skydio’s unique position, coupling trustworthy autonomous drones with an experienced regulatory team, can help take your drone program to the next level. Whether you are just establishing your drone program or leveling up to BVLOS and advanced operations, we leverage our expertise to simplify and accelerate the process.”

