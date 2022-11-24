Black Friday 2022: Grab amazing deals on FPV drones for newbies

So, you’re looking to get started with first-person-view (FPV) drone flying but don’t want to spend a bundle on DJI products? BETAFPV, a leading manufacturer of ready-to-fly FPV drones and drone accessories, is offering some great discounts on its entire product range this Black Friday.

BETAFPV makes some pretty amazing FPV drones. And for Black Friday 2022, the company is offering all customers a sitewide 15% off. But that’s not all. When you visit the site during Black Friday, a fortune wheel will pop up on your screen. Spin it and you stand a chance to win a coupon code of up to 25% off.

And if that wasn’t enough, the drone maker is also giving away free lucky bags to customers for a limited time. You may win a lucky bag according to the order amount or products purchased. Here’s what’s on offer:

Order amount >$400: A lucky bag worth $150

Order amount = $200-$400: A lucky bag worth $100

Order including Meteor series whoop drone(s): A lucky bag worth $70

Order including Cetus Lite FPV Kit, Cetus X FPV Kit, or Cetus Pro FPV Kit: A lucky bag worth $50

Wondering what to order? For absolute beginners and kids, there’s the newly-launched economical and affordable Cetus Lite FPV Kit ($120 pre-discount). The user-friendly kit comes with everything you need to fly including the drone, radio transmitter, FPV goggles, and spare batteries. The aircraft’s frame is durable and has excellent impact resistance in drop. It comes with a protective guard design that ensures safe flying both indoors and outdoors. The other ready-to-fly drone models in the Cetus series are also great for beginners and seasoned pilots alike.

You can also check out the Meteor series for the best balance between performance, weight, durability, and premium build design. These drones can be customized with the various colors of the spare components. And, of course, there’s the Pavo CineWhoop series which has been designed for high-performance cinematic shooting needs, but here you will need to buy the camera separately.

You can check out the entire range of FPV drones and Black Friday deals offered by BETAFPV here.

