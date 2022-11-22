DJI to unveil a new drone on Nov. 22

Tech giant DJI is going to release a new drone on Nov. 22, 2022, at 10 p.m. PST. Here’s what we know so far…

DJI is preparing a new addition to its agricultural drone line. In a teaser promoting the imminent launch event, the company says its new drone “sees more and works smarter.” This could likely be a nod to a new multispectral camera drone for precision agriculture, which would combine data from disparate sensors to measure crop health in great detail. The only other DJI drone with similar capabilities is the Phantom 4 Multispectral, which was launched in 2019 and has been discontinued since.

According to leaker @OsitaLV, DJI’s new multispectral imaging solution could leverage the Mavic 3 drone platform, and likely be named Mavic 3 Multispectral. The leaker has also shared a photo (below) that shows the high-performance DJI RC Pro remote controller displaying crop NDVI information and multispectral reflectance imagery data. RC Pro was first launched alongside the Mavic 3 drone series but is now compatible with the Air 2S as well.

Is DJI planning a new Mavic 3 Multispectral drone?

In another photo shared by the leaker, the supposed Mavic 3 Multispectral drone is seen airborne with an RTK module, which provides real-time corrections to the location data. This module is visible in the event teaser image as well.

It’s worth highlighting that DJI’s P4 Multispectral boasted an RTK module with an integrated spectral sunlight sensor. This sensor helped to capture solar irradiance, which maximizes the accuracy and consistency of data collection through different times of the day.

New DJI Agras drones?

Of course, it’s entirely possible that DJI will announce new Agras drone models as well at the Nov. 22 event. At this time last year, the company unveiled the Agras T40 and T20P aircraft for agricultural application scenarios such as precision spraying, spreading, aerial surveying, and mapping. OsitaLV believes the upcoming models could be called Agras T60 and T25.

