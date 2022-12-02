Like Gremsy gimbal stabilizers? They’re making drone payloads too now

Ishveena Singh -
Gremsy
gremsy drone payload sensor zio

Gremsy, one of the most popular developers of camera gimbal stabilizers, is expanding its product portfolio with the company’s first-ever drone payload Zio. It’s a high-resolution zoom payload that can be best utilized in industrial applications such as asset inspections, surveying, and public safety jobs.

According to Gremsy, Zio is an integrated payload that combines a Sony 1/2.5-inch Exmor R CMOS sensor with high-stabilized three-axis gimbal technology. The lightweight sensor (480g) comes equipped with a powerful 30x zoom capability (optical: 20x, digital: 12x), allowing inspectors and surveyors to zoom into objects of interest and effortlessly transmit video at 4K resolution.

Zio is optimized for use with the latest Gremsy Quick Release (which comes in the box with the product), so that users can plug and unplug the camera in or out from the drone as fast as possible.

Gremsy’s new drone payload is fully compatible with the open-source standard protocol MAVLink, which means that Zio can be seamlessly integrated with drones powered by PX4 or Ardupilot. In addition, Zio also gives users advanced control of the camera and gimbal from the drone remote controller, but this capability is not available for DJI drones. The video stream, meanwhile, is enabled to the remote controller with QGroundControl via HDMI and Ethernet.

The sensor has been priced at $4,699. But as part of the inaugural offer, Gremsy is offering a limited-time discount, allowing customers to pre-order Zio for $4,229. More details here.

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

