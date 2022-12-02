18 fabulous drone photos from weekly selections of DJI and SkyPixel’s annual contest

With the SkyPixel Annual Photo & Video Contest currently ongoing, tech giant DJI and its social media arm SkyPixel are celebrating the work of drone creators with weekly selections. The photos being featured typically follow a theme and are meant to inspire fellow drone users to get out there and get clicking. The themes for weeks 1 and 2 are drone portraits and creatures, respectively.

While there are several selections that have been shot using DJI’s top-of-the-line aerial photography platform Mavic 3, it’s particularly striking to see fabulous photos being delivered using the entry-level Mini 2 or the company’s 2016 release Mavic Pro. Indeed, DJI couldn’t have said truer words while announcing the contest:

The SkyPixel Annual Photo & Video Contest has always been more than a competition; it is a celebration of stories that made the work possible… With the creative imaging community growing wider to realize more perspectives, DJI and SkyPixel want the world to see the breathtaking aerial stories that this technology can capture, and be inspired to capture their own amazing images.

Let’s take a look at the weekly selections now, beginning with drone portraits:

The blue tear: Wind ripples across cerulean pools as a girl in red looks on.

Romantic wedding: Warm sunshine, pristine sands, and a fresh sea breeze greet newlyweds.

Cycling: Even a casual bike ride can reveal new shapes, colors, and patterns when seen from above.

Tanning rice: Sunshine highlights an endless ocean of golden rice.

Cherry blossom boulevard: Cherry blossom trees, appreciated from above and below.

A friendly encounter: In the water, there’s no telling what you’ll capture or encounter.

Sunset at spiral jetty: Sometimes things just seem to align.

Singing dune: There’s perhaps no greater melody than the mystical song of desert sand dunes.

Friendship: Harmony comes from different pieces coming together to create a whole.

Seal: A seal poses for its aerial glamour shot in Iceland.

Sheep on the grassland: A herd of sheep grazes along green grasslands in Guizhou, China.

White flock: A flock of birds passes above a blood-red tide.

Camel shadows: An early-morning camel line crosses the desert, casting long shadows along the sand.

Double trouble: Two spotted eagle rays glide through the shallows in Byron Bay, Australia.

On the beach: Two horses and their riders stroll along the beach in Scotland.

Team work: Everything is more fun and a little bit easier with a friend.

Sea me: Two sharks intimidating a school of menhaden fish just off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Entering the underworld: The tail of a sperm whale breaks the surface in the icy waters off the Greenland coast.

