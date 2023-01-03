New DJI product to launch next week, here are the details

DJI has dropped the teaser for a new product launch – its first for 2023 – set to take place next week. Here’s what we know…

DJI has had an extremely busy 2022 with plenty of new releases spread across its consumer and enterprise product lines. It appears the tech giant has no plans of slowing down this year either, with its first new product of 2023 getting unveiled on January 10 at 8 a.m. EST.

The twist in the tale is that this launch event has nothing to do with the Goggles SE and DJI RC Motion 2 that showed up on the FCC database on December 28, 2022, leading us to believe that these would be the gadgets DJI launches first in 2023.

A new DJI offering has received FCC certification today, and it comes from the Ronin family of advanced camera stabilizers for professional filmmakers. According to the FCC listing, this new product is called DJI Ronin RS 3 Mini and will feature a 2,450mAh battery.

FCC label for DJI RS 3 Mini

The DJI RS 3 was announced in June 2022 as a successor to RS 2 with improvements such as an automated axis lock system, one-tap calibration, and a new stabilization algorithm that enhanced performance by 20%. The heavy-lift gimbal weighed in at just under 1.3 kg (2.8 lbs.) for single-hand operations and could carry a payload of up to 3kg (6.6 lbs.).

The RS 3 Mini will likely offer a lower payload capacity, which would make it apt for small mirrorless cameras. The stabilizer should also cost less, helping DJI to reach out to a wider market of budget-conscious users. The company has successfully implemented this approach of sacrificing a few features for a more affordable end product with its drone line. The Mini SE, Mini 3 (non-pro version), and Mavic 3 Classic are all examples of this strategy.

As far as the complete lowdown on the upcoming DJI RS 3 Mini gimbal is concerned, stay tuned to DroneDJ for the latest updates!

See more RS 3 ____

01.10.23 | 8 AM (EST)



Discover more: https://t.co/j7QSPmoAmJ pic.twitter.com/r64nnu4yYD — DJI (@DJIGlobal) January 3, 2023

Read: Year in review: Everything DJI launched in 2022

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos